Panthers’ tackle Michael Oher turns himself in over Uber assault charge

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher turned himself in to Nashville police Tuesday on a misdemeanor assault citation stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver last month.
Oher was booked and had his mug shot taken, and is scheduled to appear in court June 6, according to online records.
Oher, 30, in his third season with the Panthers, was cited for allegedly pushing and kicking an Uber driver in the early morning hours of April 14 following a dispute over the fare, according to the police report. The report states Oher had been drinking.
The Panthers last week said they were aware of the incident, but had no further comment.
Drew Rosenhaus, Oher’s agent, has declined comment, and a message left for Oher’s Nashville-based attorney was not immediately returned.
Oher and four friends were in an Uber in route to a downtown Nashville restaurant, when the driver stopped at a gas station so two of the passengers could use the restroom, according to the report.
The driver got out to open the door for them, and Oher also exited the vehicle and confronted him, police say. When the 48-year-old driver put his hands in the direction of Oher’s face, the 6-4, 315-pound Oher allegedly pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the leg before Oher’s friends restrained him, according to the report.
Oher’s rags-to-riches life story inspired “The Blind Side,” a best-selling book and 2009 movie that is still in heavy circulation on cable.
Oher joined the Panthers before their Super Bowl season of 2015, and signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension in 2016. He missed the final 13 games last season while in the concussion protocol, and still hasn’t been fully cleared.
Oher has been staying at his offseason home in Nashville rather than participating in the Panthers’ voluntary offseason workouts.
Panthers’ officials have said nothing definitive about Oher’s status this season from a health standpoint. But they drafted former Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton in the second round to compete with Oher or possibly replace him.
