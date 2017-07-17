Carolina Panthers

July 17, 2017 7:34 PM

Highs and lows from Dave Gettleman’s time as Panthers GM

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

A pictorial timeline of former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman’s four-plus years with the team. Gettleman was fired on Monday by team owner Jerry Richardson.

Gettleman-hired
January 10, 2013: Gettleman, a longtime scout, gets his first GM job at the age of 61. Gettleman is essentially hand-picked by Panthers consultant Ernie Accorsi, who worked with Gettleman with the Giants.
TODD SUMLIN tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com

Short-Lotulelei
April 25-26, 2013: Gettleman drafts defensive tackles Star Lotulelei (98) and Kawann Short (99) with the Panthers’ first two picks; introduces Carolinas to the expression, “hog mollies.”
Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Jonb-Beason
Oct. 4, 2013: Gettleman trades Pro Bowl LB Jon Beason to the Giants for a seventh-round pick.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Jordan Gross
Feb. 26, 2014: Offensive tackle Jordan Gross (right), with Gettleman in attendance at his retirement ceremony, says he didn’t like Gettleman much after he was first hired (and asked Gross to take a pay cut).
John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Steve Smith
March 13, 2014: Gettleman cuts Steve Smith, the franchise’s all-time receiving leader. Smith says he learned of his release on the radio and later vows there will be “blood and guts” on the field when the Ravens, his new team, play the Panthers in ‘14.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Cam Newton promised land
June 2, 2015: Gettleman signs QB Cam Newton to a five-year extension worth $103.8 million, including $60 million guaranteed. Gettleman says he believes Newton can take Carolina to the “promised land.”
Robert Lahser rlahser@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers-Saints
Dec. 6, 2015: Panthers beat New Orleans to clinch their third consecutive NFC South title in Gettleman’s first three years in Charlotte. No NFC South had ever won two division titles in a row.
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers-confetti
Feb. 7, 2016: Panthers lose to Denver 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Josh-Norman
April 20, 2016: Panthers rescind the franchise tag on Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman. Gettleman says: “After a number of conversations with Josh’s agent we realized that a long-term deal was not attainable.”
Matt Dunham AP

Gettleman goodbye
July 17, 2017: Richardson fires Gettleman eight days before Panthers are scheduled to report to training camp.
Michael Conroy AP

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

