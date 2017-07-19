Panthers hire former GM Marty Hurney in interim role

The past is the present again in Charlotte.
Following the shocking firing of Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman on Monday, the team has hired longtime former GM Marty Hurney to fill Gettleman’s place in an interim role through 2017.
A source first confirmed the news to the Observer, and it was then announced by the team on Wednesday morning.
Hurney worked for the Panthers from 1998-2012, and was GM of the team beginning in 2002.
“I never lost connection with the organization,” Hurney said in a statement. “I’ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I’ve grown. And I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.”
Hurney is celebrated for bringing together what is now considered the “core” of the team, most of whom were key members of Carolina’s Super Bowl run in 2015. He drafted quarterback Cam Newton in 2011 and linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2012, executed a slick trade with Chicago for tight end Greg Olsen, drafted linebacker Thomas Davis, defensive ends Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson, running back Jonathan Stewart, and also drafted center Ryan Kalil.
But Hurney also draws high criticism from his mishandling of the team’s salary cap late in his tenure, when he doled out massive contracts to running back DeAngelo Williams (five years and $43 million), linebacker Jon Beason (five years, $50 million), Johnson (six years, $72 million) and Davis (five years and $36.5 million), and for draft risks on quarterback Jimmy Clausen and trading up for receiver Armanti Edwards, both considered busts.
In fact, Gettleman was brought in specifically to clean up Carolina’s hemorrhaging salary cap, which now sits at a healthy $17 million-under.
Hurney will also be key in identifying Carolina’s next long-term general manager.
“Marty is the perfect person to help us in the interim,” said Panthers Owner and Founder Jerry Richardson. “He worked with us for 15 years and understands the culture we have here. He had a lot to do with the core of our team being in place. I’m thankful that he is willing to help us in this transition period.”
Hurney will speak to media on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments