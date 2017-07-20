Panthers interim GM Marty Hurney wastes no time handing out a contract extension

Marty Hurney’s first move in his second stint as the Carolina Panthers’ general manager did not take long to come together.
Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner tweeted Thursday afternoon that his contract had been extended, allowing him to be “a Panther for 4 more years!!!”
Beyond excited today!! Thank you to Mr. Richardson and the Panther family, I'll be a Panther for 4 more years!!! #KeepPounding #SvckaFree— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 20, 2017
Turner, a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Terms of Turner’s extension have not been disclosed.
Hurney hinted at the move Wednesday during a press conference following his hiring.
Asked about the contract situations of veterans Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, Hurney said: “I believe it’s Trai Turner’s last year as well.”
The Panthers began the day Thursday $17 million below the salary cap, according to the NFLPA web site.
This story will be updated.
