Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner tweeted on Thursday that he has reached a contract agreement to stay with the team for four more seasons.
July 20, 2017 2:20 PM

Panthers interim GM Marty Hurney wastes no time handing out a contract extension

By Joseph Person

Marty Hurney’s first move in his second stint as the Carolina Panthers’ general manager did not take long to come together.

Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner tweeted Thursday afternoon that his contract had been extended, allowing him to be “a Panther for 4 more years!!!”

Turner, a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Terms of Turner’s extension have not been disclosed.

Hurney hinted at the move Wednesday during a press conference following his hiring.

Asked about the contract situations of veterans Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, Hurney said: “I believe it’s Trai Turner’s last year as well.”

The Panthers began the day Thursday $17 million below the salary cap, according to the NFLPA web site.

This story will be updated.

