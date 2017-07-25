Cam Newton has Panthers coach Ron Rivera ‘pretty excited’ about start of camp

While all the attention has centered on Cam Newton’s surgically repaired throwing shoulder this offseason, the Carolina Panthers quarterback showed up at training camp with a slimmer waistline.
The 6-foot-5 Newton has played at as much as 260 pounds throughout his first six seasons, but weighed in Tuesday around 246 – a pound off his listed weight of 245.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera thinks the fact that Newton dropped weight while rehabbing his shoulder is a good sign.
“Pretty excited about where he is right now,” Rivera said. “Again, he’s been like this all offseason. He’s had a very good offseason, considering the fact he couldn’t throw. But he worked very hard, very diligently. I’m excited to see him on the field (Wednesday).”
Rivera said Newton will be limited at the start of training camp – four months after he underwent surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff that bothered him toward the end of last season.
Newton began light throwing in June and held his annual throwing camp last week with Panthers receivers at the Under Armour facilities. The reports from Baltimore were positive.
“He had a good week last week from what I understand so I’m excited to see him in action,” Rivera said. “I feel good about where he is.”
