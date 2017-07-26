Cam Newton dials back passes, but not his cleats or enthusiasm, as he tests shoulder

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Watch Panthers QB Cam Newton throw during training camp Pause 1:20 Panthers first practice scenes: Cam Newton throws, receivers do drills 0:34 There's a mouse in the media room at Panthers training camp! 1:39 Brain injuries a concern for Panthers Thomas Davis 1:00 Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis concerned about brain injury study 0:29 Moses needs to meet Chosen 1:09 Does Ben Boulware have a shot with Panthers 0:32 Charles Johnson's sweet ride at Panthers camp 0:32 Panthers coach reveals Cam Newton's confidence level now 0:29 Panthers' Kalil brothers on the same team except when it comes to music Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Carolina Panthers Cam Newton throws passes during the first practice at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College during 2017 training camp. DAVID T. FOSTER III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton throws passes during the first practice at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College during 2017 training camp. DAVID T. FOSTER III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com