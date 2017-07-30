Where was Cam Newton in the final drills of Sunday’s practice?

The Panthers pulled quarterback Cam Newton from the final two team periods Sunday, deciding to rest Newton and his surgically repaired shoulder on the last of five consecutive practices to begin training camp.
Newton underwent surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder in March, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he was not concerned by Newton’s arm fatigue Sunday.
Backup QB Derek Anderson replaced Newton after head athletics trainer Ryan Vermillion decided to give him a break.
“That’s all part of the maintenance. As we go through it and he starts feeling fatigued or we see it, we’re going to go up and talk to him,” Rivera said. “(Vermillion) decided he’s going to take him out. I said, ‘OK.’”
“Don’t be surprised. It could happen at any practice,” the coach added. “It’s all part of the process of him getting back to shape. This is part of it. I mean, five straight days of work.”
Before his breather, Newton had a couple ups and downs. He was intercepted twice -- by linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Daryl Worley -- but also uncorked a touchdown pass to Brenton Bersin on one of his longest throws of camp.
Running back Fozzy Whittaker said he wouldn’t have guessed Newton had shoulder surgery based on his first week of camp.
“He’s looking accurate. He can still throw the deep ball. Everything’s looking good from a perspective of him throwing,” Whittaker said. “Running the ball, he looks great. Everything he’s doing, he looks like himself.”
Following Sunday’s two-hour practice -- the third in a row in full pads -- Newton did extra conditioning work alongside quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.
Players are off for a day before returning to Wofford for a practice Tuesday morning.
