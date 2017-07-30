Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, not known for hyperbole, says rookie Christian McCaffrey, left, is ‘unstoppable’ out of the backfield as a receiver. Above, McCaffrey battles safety L.J. McCray, right, during a drill at Friday’s practice.
Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Stewart shares bold vision about Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey

By Joseph Person

July 30, 2017 4:26 PM

Before Christian McCaffrey has played his first exhibition game, the rookie running back continues to draw rave reviews from his teammates.

The latest to praise McCaffrey was veteran running back Jonathan Stewart, who made a bold prediction regarding McCaffrey.

“He’s pretty unstoppable as far as coming out of the backfield running routes,” Stewart said Sunday. “I can tell you now there’s not going to be anybody in this league that can cover him 1-on-1.”

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart believes the elusiveness of rookie Christian McCaffrey, above, will be a good complement to his own “Big Bruiser” physical, running style.
Stewart’s comments carry a lot of weight because, in addition to playing McCaffrey’s position, Stewart does not make a habit of overstating things.

But Stewart has been especially impressed with McCaffrey’s elusiveness as a route-runner, which was on display again Sunday when the former Stanford star juked linebacker Shaq Thompson during a 1-on-1 drill.

Stewart called McCaffrey’s double move “deadly.”

Stewart, 30, who’s beginning his 10th training camp, believes McCaffrey’s elusiveness will be a good complement to his own “Big Bruiser” physical, running style.

“He’s a special player,” Stewart said. “Coach (Mike) Shula has definitely found some pretty good ways to put him in positions to win.”

