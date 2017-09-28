For Panthers, game against Patriots in 2013 was about more than controversial ending

More Videos 3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Pause 1:25 The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:44 Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that 1:16 Panthers' Luke Kuechley 'probably got away with one' against the Patriots in 2013 2:42 Panthers Cam Newton says Kaepernick has made 'the ultimate sacrifice' as a player 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 2:42 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick 0:56 Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pleads for unity 2:34 Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call Joe Person tells the story of what transpired in the final moments of the 2013 matchup with the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots in which Luke Kuechley got away with a big one, a no-call on a pass interference flag. Joe Person tells the story of what transpired in the final moments of the 2013 matchup with the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots in which Luke Kuechley got away with a big one, a no-call on a pass interference flag. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

