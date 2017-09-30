If Panthers, Patriots players protest Sunday, will you get to see them live?

More Videos 1:37 Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler gives Week 4 fantasy football picks Pause 3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:25 The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call 0:44 Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that 2:39 Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem 1:16 Its not Cam Newton, Panthers offense needs to find its rhythm, says Russell Shepard 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 2:42 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man: "He's trying to help" Caroina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about how Cam Newton has handled himself and grown during protests of President Donald Trump's comments and through his conversations with owner Jerry Richardson on the topic. Caroina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks about how Cam Newton has handled himself and grown during protests of President Donald Trump's comments and through his conversations with owner Jerry Richardson on the topic. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

