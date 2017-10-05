More Videos

  Cam Newton apology: "Word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful towards women"

    Cam Newton released an apology video on twitter after a statement he made towards observer reporter Jourdan Roudrigue on Wednesday after practice.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Cam Newton issues apology, says 'the joke is really on me'

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2017 9:36 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apologized Thursday night for his word choice when answering a question Wednesday from Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

Newton issued his apology in a 108-second video via Twitter that was posted at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, a little more than 30 hours after he had answered Rodrigue’s question about wide receiver Devin Funchess’s pass routes by laughing and saying: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

In the apology, Newton said his word choice during that Wednesday press conference was “extremely degrading and disrespectful to women.”

Newton also said: “I’m a father to two beautiful daughters, and at their age I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. The fact that during this whole process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke is really on me.

“And I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. To the young people who see this, I hope that you’ve learned something from this as well. Don’t be like me; be better than me.”

The apology did not mention Rodrigue by name, but ended with a blanket apology to all women.

Said Newton: “To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms, the supermoms, to the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you.”

Newton referred in the apology to losing “sponsors,” although the only one he is publicly known to have lost is that of Dannon, which said it was “shocked and disheartened” by Newton’s comments on Thursday.

Here is the full text of Newton’s apology:

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.

“I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And I ... take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable.

“I’m a father to two beautiful daughters, and at their age I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. The fact that during this whole process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke is really on me.

“And I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this.

“To the young people who see this, I hope that you’ve learned something from this as well. Don’t be like me; be better than me.

“To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms, the supermoms, to the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you.”

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

