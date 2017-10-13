Instant analysis: Concerned about Luke Kuechly, and Mike Shula’s play-calling

Instant analysis from the Carolina Panthers’ 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

1. Concern for Kuechly.

The game was close and went down to the last few minutes of the fourth quarter. No matter.

All the game action felt secondary compared to the status of Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who sustained his third concussion in as many seasons in a first-half collision with an Eagles’ lineman.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Questions about Kuechly’s long-term health should outweigh his timetable for a return this season.

More Videos 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton Pause 0:26 Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss 1:01 Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:03 Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions 2:30 MLK Day Parade 2018 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 2:05 She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition 3:33 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 0:19 First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

2. What was Mike Shula thinking?

Trailing by five, the Panthers had driven into Eagles territory and had a first down at the Philadelphia 41 with 3:29 remaining.

That was plenty of time to complete a couple of short passes to Christian McCaffrey, maybe run a draw play to Cam Newton, or a misdirection play for that matter.

Instead, offensive coordinator Mike Shula sent in three plays that had Newton heaving the ball deep. The first two were incomplete and the third one was picked off by Jalen Mills.

The interception – Newton’s third of the night – appeared to be the result of a miscommunication between Newton and his receivers. The ball sailed in between Kelvin Benjamin and Russell Shepard, who kept his route outside.

The Panthers got the ball back again, but they turned it over on downs at the Eagles’ 48.

More Videos 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton Pause 0:26 Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss 1:01 Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:03 Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions 2:30 MLK Day Parade 2018 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 2:05 She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition 3:33 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 0:19 First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the situation the team found themselves in following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the situation the team found themselves in following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

3. Panthers’ defense not disruptive enough.

Carolina sacked Eagles QB Carson Wentz three times in the first half, including Julius Peppers’ 150th career sack. Peppers’ strip-sack on Wentz created a turnover when Kawann Short scooped up the loose ball.

But that was the first and last Panthers’ takeaway of the night. They also failed to sack Wentz in the second half, allowing him to develop a rhythm and starting picking apart the Kuechly-less defense.

The lack of takeaways has been a problem for the Panthers all season, and Thursday the turnover battle was the difference in the game.