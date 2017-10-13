Carolina Panthers

October 13, 2017 5:00 PM

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly fined $9,000 for face-mask penalty on Lions RB

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

The NFL has fined Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly $9,115 for his face mask on Lions running back Ameer Abdullah in last week’s game at Detroit, according to a league spokesman.

Kuechly’s penalty was the first of two face-mask penalties against the Panthers on successive second-quarter plays. Shaq Thompson was flagged on the following snap, although his face mask on Abdullah did not merit a fine.

There was a big disparity in penalty calls in Carolina’s 27-24 win at Detroit.

The Panthers were flagged 11 time for 100 yards, compared to one penalty for 10 yards for the Lions.

But Kuechly said after the game – before fines were announced – he didn’t have a problem with the officiating.

“If you grab a guy’s face mask it’s a penalty,” he said. “That stuff’s pretty straightforward and I’ve got to avoid grabbing the guy’s mask because it’s a big penalty.”

The calls swung the other way in Carolina’s 28-23 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Panthers, the league’s least-penalized team, had one accepted penalty for 1 yard (an illegal formation called vs. defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on an extra point). Meanwhile, the Eagles were whistled 10 times for 126 penalty yards.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions 1:03

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions

Pause
Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:29

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

Flooded intersection causing traffic headaches in south Charlotte 0:31

Flooded intersection causing traffic headaches in south Charlotte

Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success 0:40

Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success

Panthers Cam Newton: We have got to find ways to get running game going 0:34

Panthers Cam Newton: We have got to find ways to get running game going

Panthers Cam Newton: Fans deserve better than the loss to Eagles 1:01

Panthers Cam Newton: Fans deserve better than the loss to Eagles

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison "mass casualty incident"

  • Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

    A witness this video of a Panthers fan punching another Panthers fan in the face during a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte.

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

View more video

Carolina Panthers