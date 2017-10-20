Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) has 6.5 sacks this season, including this one against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer in the season opener.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) has 6.5 sacks this season, including this one against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer in the season opener. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) has 6.5 sacks this season, including this one against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer in the season opener. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Carolina Panthers

150 and counting: Panthers’ Julius Peppers can’t detail his sacks, so we helped him

By Joseph Person And Gavin Off

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

goff@charlotteobserver.com

October 20, 2017 5:24 PM

When he was with the Carolina Panthers during their Super Bowl season two years ago, now-retired defensive end Jared Allen talked proudly about how he kept track of all the quarterbacks he’d sacked during his career.

“He’s in my book,” Allen would say when asked about a particular quarterback.

That’s not the case with Julius Peppers.

The Panthers’ prolific edge rusher and the NFL’s active sacks leader doesn’t have a running tally of the passers he’s pressured and taken down.

It’s a long list.

Peppers, 37, who returned to Carolina in March before the start of his 16th season, last week became only the fifth player to reach 150 sacks since the NFL began recognizing them as an official statistic in 1982.

Eagles second-year quarterback Carson Wentz was Peppers’ latest victim, even if there’s no book for Peppers to update.

“I haven’t really thought about going through the names to see,” Peppers said this week.

The Observer did it for him, creating a database of his sacks using information from NFL.com.

Julius Peppers-brady
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) says he doesn’t think about it now, but that one day it’ll be nice to remember he sacked guys such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12).
Steven Senne AP

Peppers’ 150 sacks have come at the expense of 74 quarterbacks, a list that runs the gamut from current and future Hall of Famers (Brett Favre, Kurt Warner, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers) to journeymen who only started a handful of games (Ryan Lindley, Andrew Walter).

Peppers has sacked quarterbacks who were big-time busts (Tim Couch, David Carr) and others with big, long names (Marques Tuiasosopo).

Peppers has gotten current teammates (Cam Newton), former teammates (Kerry Collins), QBs who later became reality TV stars (Jesse Palmer) and QBs who stay in the spotlight no matter what they do (Tim Tebow).

Peppers’ sacks have come against QBs winding down their careers and passers just breaking into the league.

In a game against St. Louis in 2004 during his first stint with the Panthers, Peppers sacked Rams quarterback Chris Chandler, who was a rookie in 1988 for an Indianapolis team that featured running back Eric Dickerson, who is now 57 and has been out of the league for 24 years.

This week Peppers will go after Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was 8 when Peppers debuted for the Panthers in 2002 after Carolina drafted him No. 2 overall.

And though he’s never scribbled their names down on paper, Peppers looked over a reporter’s scribbled-down names on two sheets of paper, smiled and said: “I remember all of them.”

And you always remember your first.

More Videos

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

Pause
Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference 1:33

Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion 0:44

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks 0:40

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 1:28

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

  • Julius Peppers talks Chicago Bears, return to Carolina Panthers

    Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers spoke Tuesday about his return to Chicago, Bears coach John Fox, QB Mitchell Trubisky and more.

Julius Peppers talks Chicago Bears, return to Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers spoke Tuesday about his return to Chicago, Bears coach John Fox, QB Mitchell Trubisky and more.

Brendan Marks bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

No plays off

Peppers left North Carolina as a two-sport star before the 2002 draft, when the expansion Houston Texans had the first pick. After the Texans took Carr, the Fresno State quarterback, No. 1, the Panthers followed by grabbing Peppers.

The Lions snagged a quarterback with the third pick by taking Joey Harrington, who was still playing behind Mike McMahon when Detroit came to Charlotte in Week 2 that season.

Julius Peppers-firstsack
In Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers’ second game, he got three sacks against the Detroit Lions, the first three of the 150 he has in his NFL career. He had plenty to smile about that afternoon, Sept. 15, 2002.
PATRICK SCHNEIDER

McMahon, who had played at Rutgers, remembers hearing the Lions scouts saying they wouldn’t have been interested in Peppers because they thought he took plays off for the Tar Heels.

But on the Lions’ first possession, Peppers broke through the line and wrapped up McMahon for his first career sack. McMahon doesn’t remember Peppers’ first two sacks that day, but he hasn’t forgotten Peppers’ third one – though his recall immediately after that play was cloudy.

McMahon was flushed from the pocket on the final play of the first half. He moved to his left and was trying to find a receiver when he was blasted from behind and lost the ball.

McMahon didn’t realize until later it was Peppers, who had come from the opposite side of the field and leveled him.

“He hit me and I remember going parallel to the ground. The ball goes flying. I fumble the ball. I don’t even know who recovered it (the Panthers’ Reggie Howard did),” McMahon said. “I think by the time it was recovered or picked up, the clock had run out.”

McMahon, who had blacked out briefly, was still laying on the grass as both teams headed toward the tunnels for halftime. Because this was years before the NFL had a concussion protocol, McMahon finished the game – a 31-7 Panthers victory.

Afterward, he sought out a couple of the Lions’ personnel guys.

“I remember after that game going, ‘Well, do you guys like him now because I don’t think he took any plays off,’” McMahon said.

In his second career game, Peppers had put together the first of nine three-sack days.

The frequent victims

Peppers had more reasons to remember several quarterbacks, particularly those who spent their careers entirely in the NFC, as Peppers has.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 7.5 times by Peppers, more than any other quarterback – despite Peppers playing with Rodgers the past three seasons with the Packers.

Julius Peppers-packers
As an outside linebacker in the Green Bay Packers’ 3-4 defense, Julius Peppers (56) had 25 sacks.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Green Bay visits Carolina on Dec. 11, although Peppers likely won’t get a chance to add to his total: Rodgers broke his collarbone last week and could miss the rest of the season.

“Nah, probably not,” Peppers said of Rodgers, whom Peppers has stayed in touch with. “Maybe. We’ll see.”

Just behind Rodgers on Peppers’ sack list is former Falcons and Eagles star Michael Vick, who was dropped seven times by Peppers despite being one of the fastest quarterbacks in NFL history.

“With Mike, sometimes you get sacks that you’re not supposed to get,” Peppers said. “Sometimes he ends up running to you, extending the play and running out of bounds. Some of those sacks are probably like that.”

Five of Peppers’ sacks vs. Vick came before he went to federal prison for 18 months for running a dogfighting ring.

The Lions’ Matthew Stafford saw Peppers twice a year for seven seasons in the NFC North when Peppers was with the Bears and Packers. Stafford thought he’d been spared when Peppers re-signed with the Panthers ... until Carolina went to Detroit in Week 5 and Peppers sacked him for the sixth time in his career.

“Can’t get away from that guy,” Stafford told Detroit reporters.

Julius Peppers-bears
With the Chicago Bears, Julius Peppers had 37.5 sacks in four seasons.
Jim Prisching AP

Stafford and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan are the only quarterbacks Peppers has sacked for each of his three teams – a fact Peppers found “pretty neat.”

Peppers’ 6.5 sacks through six games this season have pushed his team record to 87.5, to go with the 37.5 he collected in Chicago and the 25 he had in three seasons as an outside linebacker in the Packers’ 3-4 scheme.

Peppers has already nearly matched his season sack totals from two of his three years with Green Bay. He says getting back in a three-point stance as a traditional defensive end has helped, as has his decision to take it easier during the offseason.

His new routine: “Just do less. Really that’s it, it’s that simple. Just do less and maintain.”

Less has meant more for Peppers, who unofficially leads the Panthers in vet days off.

Bears coach John Fox, who was in Carolina when Peppers was drafted, said whatever Panthers coach Ron Rivera is doing with Peppers, it’s working.

“The fact that he’s still playing and being productive,” Fox said, “I think the coaches there are doing a great job of putting him in a position to succeed, taking good care of him and he’s done a terrific job so far this season.”

More Videos

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

Pause
Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference 1:33

Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion 0:44

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks 0:40

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 1:28

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

  • Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recalls the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team

    Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recounts the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team after 2009 season. Davis says the closest they've come to replacing him has been to have him back on the team this season.

Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recalls the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team

Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recounts the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team after 2009 season. Davis says the closest they've come to replacing him has been to have him back on the team this season.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Milestone moments

Peppers acknowledged there are milestones for edge rushers.

Former Tampa Bay quarterback Bruce Gradkowski was Peppers’ 50th sack, and ex-Panthers and current Bills quarterback Joe Webb was his 100th.

Peppers said Panthers assistant coach Eric Washington had a “little presentation” for him in the defensive line meeting room after Peppers after his 150th vs. Wentz.

“I try to deflect that stuff,” Peppers said. “It’s about the team.”

Interestingly, Peppers said he thinks his 10 career interceptions have been more memorable than his voluminous sack total.

Julius Peppers-warner
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13), who fumbled on the play and the Panthers recovered.
DAVID T. FOSTER III DAVID T. FOSTER III-dtfoster@cha

Warner, the former Rams and Cardinals QB and current NFL Network analyst, would agree.

Warner wore a memory of Peppers on his non-throwing arm – a bulky, black brace – for the remainder of the 2007 season after Peppers dislocated Warner’s elbow diving for the ball after a strip sack.

“When my kids pull up the video of when I dislocated my elbow, there’s that big behemoth of a man jumping on top of my arm and making it go the wrong direction – and getting the ball on top of it,” Warner said.

But what sticks with Warner most about Peppers was a 2009 game when Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt and his staff drew up a quick-hitting swing pass for running back Beanie Wells. The play called for an Arizona tackle to cut Peppers, giving Warner a throwing lane to hit Wells.

“I told my coaches all week long, ‘Please don’t run it that direction. I know you think you have it in for Julius. I like the play. Run it the other direction,’” Warner recalled.

But Whisenhunt kept the play in, and called for it in the second quarter from the Cardinals’ 20.

The tackle was able to cut Peppers, but then things unfolded pretty much as Warner had feared.

“(Peppers) goes down to the ground and I’m thinking, ‘OK, get the ball out now.’ So I get out the ball quick and Julius pops up off the ground, reaches up with one hand, snags it out of the air and walks in for a pick six. Right in my face,” Warner said.

“I couldn’t get over to the sideline fast enough to tell my coach, ‘That’s why you don’t throw it at Julius Peppers.’”

The 13-yard interception return was one of six career touchdowns for Peppers, with four coming on interceptions and two on fumble returns.

And for Warner, it was another example of the 6-foot-7 Peppers’ blend of size and athleticism that one day will earn him a bronze bust in Canton.

“We haven’t seen very many guys that are that big and that athletic and have really the whole package,” said Warner, a Hall of Fame inductee this year. “And then to do it as well and as long as he has, I would have to think it’s a no-brainer that one day he’ll be sporting a gold jacket, as well.”

Those thoughts can wait

But those aren’t conversations Peppers is interested in joining – at least not now.

He says there will be time after his playing days to reflect on his accomplishments and the quarterbacks he’s brought down.

Julius Peppers-panthers
Julius Peppers has a team-record 87.5 sacks for the Carolina Panthers, including 6.5 this season.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Three weeks ago in Foxborough, Mass., Peppers sacked Brady twice, raising his total to three vs. the five-time Super Bowl-winner. It prompted little more than a shrug from Peppers this week in the locker room.

“As we go through these things I don’t really process it,” he said. “But after the fact one day I might sit back with my boys and talk to them about it: ‘I played against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and sacked those guys.’”

He’s not done, yet.

Though Peppers signed only a one-year deal with Carolina, he says he’s not sure how much longer he wants to play.

For now, he’s going to keep chasing quarterbacks, with Trubisky next up on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Peppers was asked whether it would be cool to add a fellow Tar Heel to the book that Peppers isn’t keeping, but continues to add to.

“Hopefully,” Peppers said. “Hopefully I get this one and knock this out of the way so it’ll be on to something else.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Gavin Off: 704-358-6038

Panthers at Bears

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

Pause
Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference 1:33

Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion 0:44

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks 0:40

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 0:24

CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 1:28

Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

  • Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

    With rainy weather for Sunday's forecast at Soldier Field, the key for the Carolina Panthers will be limiting the Chicago Bears running game and establishing their own.

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

View More Video