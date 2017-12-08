Fearless predictions: Sacks, sustained drives, Case Keenum history. Vikings victory?

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against the Minnesota Vikings:

1. There will be looong drives.

The Panthers and Vikings rank second and third respectively in time of possession, trailing only the Eagles. Both head coaches are former defensive coordinators who like long, sustained drives that keep their defenses fresh and off the field. Minnesota leads the league in third-down efficiency and third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert only 27.2 percent of their third-down chances.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) has found new life in Minneapolis with head coach Mike Zimmer, doing something no quarterback in team history has done. He’ll extend that streak on Sunday. David Goldman AP

2. Christian McCaffrey will catch a half-dozen passes.

This isn’t exactly going out on a limb since the rookie leads the Panthers with 64 receptions, an average of 5.3 a game. But McCaffrey’s pass-catching skills are critical against a Vikings team that is tough to run against (No. 2 in the league). Minnesota’s front four and blitzers teed off on Cam Newton last season, sacking him eight times and hitting him a total of 12 times. Slip screens to McCaffrey will help slow their rush.

3. Newton will lead the Panthers in rushing.

The Vikings have not faced a running quarterback this season, but did keep Newton in check last season (seven rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown). Much like the screens and outlet passes to McCaffrey, quarterback draws and counters could offset the Vikings’ aggressiveness in coming after Newton. While Newton led Carolina with 51 rushing yards last week at New Orleans, he only had six carries, and 32 of his yards came on one scramble.

4. Each of the Vikings’ edge rushers will have a sack.

Defensive end Everson Griffen started the season with a sack in each of the first eight games and comes in with 12, fourth most in the league. Danielle Hunter, the other defensive end, had a safety vs. Newton last year. Griffen will line up opposite left tackle and ex-teammate Matt Kalil. Kalil hasn’t played as poorly as some believe, but he won’t be perfect vs. Griffen and might pick up a holding penalty as well. But if the Panthers can minimize the damage – i.e., no strip-sacks – they might be OK.

5. Case Keenum will finish with a 100-plus passer rating.

Keenum, the former Rams quarterback, has posted a passer rating of 100 or better in four consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in team history. He completed his last 15 passes last week at Atlanta and has thrown only five interceptions all season. So this is not the week for the first pick this season by a Panthers corner. But Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, et al., typically thrive in these cold-weather, defensive-minded games. Minnesota’s eight-game win streak comes to an end. Panthers 20, Vikings 17.