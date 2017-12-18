Richardson’s sale of the Panthers likely means a ‘monstrous’ bill

More Videos

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:01

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson 1:48

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson 1:28

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct 1:11

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 0:31

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious 1:46

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

Jerry Richardson's tribute sculpture 0:59

Jerry Richardson's tribute sculpture

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson 1:28

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson 0:47

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

  • What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

    Following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what he told the players concerning allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson.

Following the team's 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what he told the players concerning allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Richardson’s sale of the Panthers likely means a ‘monstrous’ bill

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 02:39 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 04:24 PM

Jerry Richardson’s surprising plan to sell the team at the end of the season, instead of after his death, is likely to spur a whopping tax bill.

“He is going to incur a monstrous capital gains tax,” said New York-based tax expert Bob Willens of Robert Willens LLC. “It’s going to be very costly from a tax point of view.”

  • Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

    Following team owner Jerry Richardson's statement on Sunday, December 18, 2017 that the team would be put up for sale following the current season, head coach Ron Rivera stated that he would like to see the team remain in Charlotte because it is a source of pride to the community and helped with the area's growth.

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

That’s because if the team is sold while the 81-year-old Richardson is alive he will be taxed on the capital gains incurred since the team’s founding in the 1990s.

That’s a huge number because Richardson and his original partners put in about $220 million to start the team, including a $140 million NFL franchise fee. Forbes magazine now estimates the worth of the team at around $2.3 billion, meaning a potential gain of more $2 billion for the ownership group in a sale.

Back in 2012 and 2013, when the Panthers were negotiating a taxpayer contribution toward stadium renovations, team representatives told Charlotte officials the Panthers would be sold within two years of Richardson’s passing because of tax implications. That would have been much more advantageous on a tax basis, Willens said, because Richardson’s heirs would pay income taxes only on the appreciation that occurred after Richardson’s death in the event of a sale.

  • Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera met with the media on Monday, December 18, 2017 and said that the team being put up for sale was a surprise and that the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson are very serious.

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Altogether with federal, state and Medicare taxes, Richardson would pay a tax rate of about 25 to 26 percent on the capital gains he would make on a sale of the team, Willens said.

“Whatever it is, he’s going to incur a multibillion capital gain that he had every reason to think would never be incurred,” Willens said. “That is a real collateral piece of damage from this scandal.”

The Panthers didn’t have an immediate comment and referred the Observer to Richardson’s attorney, who could not be immediately reached.

Richardson announced Sunday evening that “it was time to turn the franchise over to new ownership” just hours after a Sports Illustrated report outlined allegations of sexual and racial misconduct by Richardson toward former Panthers employees. The team first announced its own investigation into the alleged misconduct on Friday evening; the NFL has since taken over the probe.

  • NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

    The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday that the team is investigating team owner and founder Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct.

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday that the team is investigating team owner and founder Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct.

Eric Garland/McClatchy

Richardson isn’t the sole owner of the Panthers. Richardson said in 2009 he and his family owned 48 percent of the team, with the other 52 percent being owned by a group of about a dozen minority partners. Minority owners, however, in the past have told the Observer that Richardson is firmly in charge based on team governance documents.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

  • Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

    Tina Becker has been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

View More Video