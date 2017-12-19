NFL has ruled on Panthers LB Thomas Davis’ appeal of 2-game suspension

Thomas Davis’ suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit will only cost the Carolina Panthers’ veteran linebacker half as much.
NFL appeals officer James Thrash reduced Davis’ two-game suspension to one game, meaning Davis will be available for the Dec. 31 clash at Atlanta that could decide the NFC South.
Davis will miss this week’s game against Tampa Bay and forfeit his game check after getting punished for his third head-first hit in the past four seasons.
Davis decked Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams on an illegal blindside block during Colin Jones’ interception return in the Panthers’ 31-24 victory Sunday.
The hit landed Adams in the concussion protocol for the second time this season, and he came after Davis on social media the following day.
Davis apologized on Twitter and said he didn’t intend to hurt Adams.
The NFL said the initial, two-game suspension was the result of Davis’ “repeat offender” status.
Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, currently serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, also will be eligible to return for the regular-season finale vs. the Falcons.
