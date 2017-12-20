Local group ‘moving pretty fast’ to keep Panthers in Charlotte

More Videos 1:01 Panthers Cam Newton breaks it down with Chef Monica Pause 2:54 Panthers Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh provides cheer throughout Charlotte 1:56 Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:01 Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 0:43 Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:59 Panthers Cam Newton only interested in one bowl game 1:28 Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson 1:06 Panthers' Cam Newton: We have to stay focused 1:11 NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct 0:54 Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked if he wanted the team to remain in Charlotte during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Newton believes it should stay in Charlotte. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked if he wanted the team to remain in Charlotte during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Newton believes it should stay in Charlotte. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

