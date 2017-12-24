No offense? Sloppy defense? Panthers lean on special teams to clinch playoff spot

More Videos 0:27 Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us Pause 0:51 Carolina Panthers Kawaan Short happy to be in playoffs but know more work is needed 2:38 He said, she said: What's the narrative for the Carolina Panthers in next two games? 0:52 Carolina Panthers introductions before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay Bucs 0:41 Panthers Ron Rivera discusses his conversation with Jerry Richardson 0:13 Panthers Ron Rivera on Byrd injury 1:52 How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:01 Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen looks ahead after win over Tampa Bay Bucs 2:51 How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams? 1:06 Panthers' Cam Newton: We have to stay focused Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was very complimentary to Damiere Byrd and the rest of the special-teams players following the Panthers 22-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was very complimentary to Damiere Byrd and the rest of the special-teams players following the Panthers 22-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was very complimentary to Damiere Byrd and the rest of the special-teams players following the Panthers 22-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com