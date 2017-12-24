No offense? Sloppy defense? Panthers lean on special teams to clinch playoff spot

The Carolina Panthers entered their Week 15 matchup with Tampa Bay after an eight-week span in which they boasted a red-zone touchdown percentage of 70 and looked explosive and cohesive.
But despite barely squeaking past a beat-up Buccaneers defense 22-19 to clinch a playoff berth, Carolina’s offense went nearly the whole game without finding the end zone.
Through the first three quarters, the Panthers offense was 0-3 in the red zone and stumbled to just 78 yards at halftime, the lowest in a half in the Cam Newton era.
Carolina’s secondary also struggled against a Tampa Bay receiving corps that was missing DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard to injury, gashing the Panthers for multiple chunk gains that featured missed tackles, pass-interference flags aplenty and sloppy coverage. By the end of the third quarter, Tampa had five plays of 25 yards or longer, and a 16-15 lead (that climbed to 19-15 early in the fourth).
Oh, and don’t forget the bugling bungle in a cacophony of errors: On a long third down, Tampa was called for an end-zone hold that would have been a safety in favor of the Panthers.
But defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, normally a stalwart on the defensive line, committed a personal foul on center Joe Hawley and the penalties offset, costing the Panthers a safety and giving Tampa another third-down shot. The Buccaneers converted with a 30-yard catch by Mike Evans.
Second-year cornerback James Bradberry was then called for pass interference twice on the sustained drive.
In a lone bright spot, Panthers special teams came to play ball – and tried to keep Carolina in a game it didn’t look like it even wanted to win.
Speedy receiver Damiere Byrd torched Tampa Bay’s kick-return coverage for a 103-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was the first kick-return touchdown for Carolina since 2011.
It was the only touchdown Carolina managed to score on Sunday until a Cam Newton-fumble-scoop-and-score for a 2-yard touchdown with 35 seconds to play that ultimately sealed the victory.
Kawann Short strip-sacked Jameis Winston on the following drive and Julius Peppers recovered to seal the game.
Kicker Graham Gano handled the rest of the points, (although the extra-point attempt following Byrd’s touchdown was blocked), hitting all three of his field-goal attempts.
And on a stalled Panthers drive in the third quarter, punter Michael Palardy (a former high school quarterback at preps powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida), faked the punt and threw a pretty spiral to tight end Ed Dickson. The ball dribbled incomplete, but pass interference was called on Josh Robinson and Carolina got a first down that led to Gano’s third field goal of the day.
But even the success of the Panthers’ special teams came with a heavy price.
Byrd, who has been a spark for the Panthers with three touchdowns in two weeks, got hit hard on the kickoff return that opened the third quarter and hurt his knee. He was unable to return.
Carolina edged past the Buccaneers with a sloppy victory and clinched a playoff spot, but to potentially be missing Byrd on the precipice of a postseason run is a stitch in what should have been a complete sigh of relief on Sunday.
