New York Giants hire ex-Panthers GM Dave Gettleman. Will he look here for a coach?

Dave Gettleman is back in the NFL.
The former Carolina Panthers general manager was hired by the New York Giants Thursday as the team’s new GM.
Multiple national reports from two weeks ago said that if Gettleman were to be hired by the Giants, his choice for head coach would be current Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who declined to comment on the reports at the time.
Wilks is in his first season as Carolina’s defensive coordinator. His first known head-coaching interview was last offseason, when he was interviewed by the Los Angeles Rams.
In a shocking move a week before Carolina’s annual training camp at Wofford College began last July, Gettleman was fired by Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.
The move was especially surprising considering that in Gettleman’s four seasons, the Panthers were 40-23-1 and won three consecutive NFC South titles, appearing in a Super Bowl in 2015. Gettleman also righted a salary cap that was teetering dangerously close to catastrophe (and $16 million over the limit) when he was hired by the Panthers in January 2013.
Reports from the Observer following the firing detailed Gettleman’s “brusque management style” in negotiations of contracts and transactions and a poor bedside manner when handling the release of players as factors. A “tipping point” was also reported by the Observer as the way Gettleman was handling contract negotiations with two faces of the franchise, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen.
Gettleman, 66, will join an organization he’s all too familiar with. He was the head scout for the Giants for 14 years before being hired by Carolina.
After Gettleman was fired, former longtime Panthers GM Marty Hurney was hired in an interim role. Hurney has made several moves for the Panthers since, including an extension for Davis, performance-based-incentive contract negotiations with Olsen, a long-term deal for Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner and the trade of former first-round pick receiver Kelvin Benjamin (a Gettleman draft pick) to the Buffalo Bills just before October’s trade deadline.
The Giants will play Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in 2018.
