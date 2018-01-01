It took 2 questions about Falcons before Panthers’ Ron Rivera wanted to change subject

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is a hot prospect for head coaching position

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is a hot prospect when it comes to a head coaching position in the NFL. Wilks' name has been mentioned in conversations involving the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is happy for the opportunities afforded former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and now Wilks. He just hates to lose good football coaches.