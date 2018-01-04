Panthers TE Greg Olsen can be a game-changer against Saints, with Cam Newton’s help

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left and quarterback Cam Newton, right, celebrate Olsen's third quarter touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Packers 31-24. After spending eight weeks on injured reserve, Olsen is trying to find his rhythm with Newton in time for Sunday’s wild-card game in New Orleans. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com