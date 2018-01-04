Saints’ Cameron Jordan says why he thinks Tom Brady, not Cam Newton, is NFL ‘outlier’

More Videos

Saints RB Mark Ingram on sharing the load with rookie Alvin Kamara 0:25

Saints RB Mark Ingram on sharing the load with rookie Alvin Kamara

Pause
Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints 1:06

Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints

How Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara feels about sharing carries with Mark Ingram 0:54

How Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara feels about sharing carries with Mark Ingram

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:52

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

The importance of the Panthers interior pass rush 1:06

The importance of the Panthers interior pass rush

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Panthers Cam Newton: As long as I play this game, I will run the football 0:46

Panthers Cam Newton: As long as I play this game, I will run the football

Cam Newton 'dripping sauce and swag' highlights from 2017 0:51

Cam Newton 'dripping sauce and swag' highlights from 2017

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic 1:34

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic

He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy 3:35

He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy

  • Cam Newton 'dripping sauce and swag' highlights from 2017

    Cam Newton heads into this Sunday's wild-card playoff game with the New Orleans Saints dripping with swag and sauce. Here are some of his comments from 2017 media appearances.

Cam Newton heads into this Sunday's wild-card playoff game with the New Orleans Saints dripping with swag and sauce. Here are some of his comments from 2017 media appearances. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Cam Newton heads into this Sunday's wild-card playoff game with the New Orleans Saints dripping with swag and sauce. Here are some of his comments from 2017 media appearances. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Saints’ Cameron Jordan says why he thinks Tom Brady, not Cam Newton, is NFL ‘outlier’

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 08:56 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 54 MINUTES AGO

METAIRIE, La.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has had some fun at Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s expense. Earlier this season, he jabbed at Newton’s flamboyant wardrobe choices for postgame news conferences, saying Newton wears “Grandma hats” and saying the Saints “romped” the Panthers, a zinger about Newton rocking a male version of a romper.

No such humor Thursday when Jordan spoke with media following practice. Asked if he gets a kick out of Newton, Jordan replied, “What I get a kick out of is having a game plan and executing that game plan to a ‘T’ this upcoming week. This is playoffs, different focus.”

Jordan did say NFL football is evolving toward Newton’s style, whether it be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson or Ben Roethlisberger running to open up their ability to throw. The pocket passer, such as New England’s Tom Brady, is now in the minority.

“If you’re talking ‘traditional,’ wouldn’t the outlier be Tom Brady, who stands in the pocket?” Jordan said, adding that it’s only natural Newton would lobby to run more as this season has progressed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When you’ve had the success he’s had, why wouldn’t you?” Jordan said. “The way he’s been playing the last half of this season has been spectacular.”

Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Saints RB Mark Ingram on sharing the load with rookie Alvin Kamara 0:25

Saints RB Mark Ingram on sharing the load with rookie Alvin Kamara

Pause
Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints 1:06

Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints

How Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara feels about sharing carries with Mark Ingram 0:54

How Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara feels about sharing carries with Mark Ingram

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:52

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

The importance of the Panthers interior pass rush 1:06

The importance of the Panthers interior pass rush

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Panthers Cam Newton: As long as I play this game, I will run the football 0:46

Panthers Cam Newton: As long as I play this game, I will run the football

Cam Newton 'dripping sauce and swag' highlights from 2017 0:51

Cam Newton 'dripping sauce and swag' highlights from 2017

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic 1:34

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic

He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy 3:35

He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy

  • Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints

    Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was asked about his success against the Saints. Olsen pointed out that he has always tried to see the game through the eyes of the quarterback.

Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints

View More Video