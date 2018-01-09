Carolina Panthers fire offensive coordinator Mike Shula, quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey

The Carolina Panthers have fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Shula spent seven seasons in Carolina, and was the team’s offensive coordinator since 2013.
Dorsey has been the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach since 2013.
A source close to the situation said that the decision, while discussed at length between head coach Ron Rivera and interim general manager Marty Hurney, was ultimately Rivera’s to make. The source also said to expect a “veteran hire” for the vacancy.
Never miss a local story.
The Panthers finished the regular season 11-5 before falling to New Orleans in Sunday’s wild-card game, ending the year with the league’s No. 19 total offense.
Rivera then told reporters on Monday that he did not expect staff changes (other than the assumption that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will get a head-coaching job after his interviews with the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals this week).
A source said Rivera did not want to make an emotional decision immediately following the loss.
Under Shula, Carolina’s offensive production was inconsistent year over year despite continuity at the quarterback position with Cam Newton.
Wilks interviewed with the Giants Tuesday and will interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday pending a deal getting done with New York – and its general manager, former Carolina GM Dave Gettleman.
If Wilks leaves Carolina, a natural replacement could be defensive line coach Eric Washington.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments