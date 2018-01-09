Carolina Panthers fire offensive coordinator Mike Shula, quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 0:34

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

Pause
Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media 1:18

Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media

Panthers Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks is a 'hot commodity' for NFL head coaching position 0:32

Panthers Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks is a 'hot commodity' for NFL head coaching position

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Thomas Davis talks about impact of team owner Jerry Richardson 0:23

Panthers Thomas Davis talks about impact of team owner Jerry Richardson

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss 0:26

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss

What Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera told team following loss to Saints 0:24

What Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera told team following loss to Saints

Panthers Cam Newton: Frustrated that I could not do enough to get a win for the team 1:06

Panthers Cam Newton: Frustrated that I could not do enough to get a win for the team

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era 1:22

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era

Panthers Greg Olsen says some officials argued grounding call 0:24

Panthers Greg Olsen says some officials argued grounding call

  • Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media

    Asked what input Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has in game planning, offensive coordinator Mike Shula says there is an openness, a level of flexibility and trust in his relationship with Newton. Additionally, did Newton have a run/pass option on the fumble snap play that resulted in the game-winning touchdown run on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Asked what input Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has in game planning, offensive coordinator Mike Shula says there is an openness, a level of flexibility and trust in his relationship with Newton. Additionally, did Newton have a run/pass option on the fumble snap play that resulted in the game-winning touchdown run on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Jeff Siner
Asked what input Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has in game planning, offensive coordinator Mike Shula says there is an openness, a level of flexibility and trust in his relationship with Newton. Additionally, did Newton have a run/pass option on the fumble snap play that resulted in the game-winning touchdown run on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Jeff Siner

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers fire offensive coordinator Mike Shula, quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 12:17 PM

The Carolina Panthers have fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Shula spent seven seasons in Carolina, and was the team’s offensive coordinator since 2013.

Dorsey has been the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach since 2013.

A source close to the situation said that the decision, while discussed at length between head coach Ron Rivera and interim general manager Marty Hurney, was ultimately Rivera’s to make. The source also said to expect a “veteran hire” for the vacancy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Panthers finished the regular season 11-5 before falling to New Orleans in Sunday’s wild-card game, ending the year with the league’s No. 19 total offense.

Rivera then told reporters on Monday that he did not expect staff changes (other than the assumption that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will get a head-coaching job after his interviews with the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals this week).

A source said Rivera did not want to make an emotional decision immediately following the loss.

Under Shula, Carolina’s offensive production was inconsistent year over year despite continuity at the quarterback position with Cam Newton.

Wilks interviewed with the Giants Tuesday and will interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday pending a deal getting done with New York – and its general manager, former Carolina GM Dave Gettleman.

If Wilks leaves Carolina, a natural replacement could be defensive line coach Eric Washington.

This story will be updated.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 0:34

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

Pause
Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media 1:18

Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media

Panthers Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks is a 'hot commodity' for NFL head coaching position 0:32

Panthers Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks is a 'hot commodity' for NFL head coaching position

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Thomas Davis talks about impact of team owner Jerry Richardson 0:23

Panthers Thomas Davis talks about impact of team owner Jerry Richardson

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss 0:26

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss

What Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera told team following loss to Saints 0:24

What Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera told team following loss to Saints

Panthers Cam Newton: Frustrated that I could not do enough to get a win for the team 1:06

Panthers Cam Newton: Frustrated that I could not do enough to get a win for the team

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era 1:22

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era

Panthers Greg Olsen says some officials argued grounding call 0:24

Panthers Greg Olsen says some officials argued grounding call

  • Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was injured during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 after being sacked. There was concern that he had suffered a concussion. But Newton says that while he did have to go through the concussion protocol, he was hit in his eye.

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

View More Video