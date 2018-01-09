Why Panthers coach Ron Rivera could move quickly to hire Norv Turner

Given coach Ron Rivera’s hiring history, it’s almost certain he’s going to hire someone he knows well and has worked with before.
So I wouldn’t expect Rivera to wait long to replace offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who was fired Tuesday after five seasons leading the Panthers’ offense.
And I’d bet Norv Turner is at the top of the list.
Turner, who hired Rivera in San Diego, also happens to be available after stepping down as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator late last season. He also has two family members already on Rivera’s staff – his brother, Ron, an offensive consultant, and nephew Cameron, the assistant quarterbacks coach.
There are some other proven coordinators currently unemployed with ties to either Rivera or the Panthers, including former Carolina offensive coordinator and Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski and ex-Chargers coach and Broncos coordinator Mike McCoy.
But the Rivera-Turner pairing just seems to make too much sense.
And if Rivera doesn’t hire him, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks might. Turner has been mentioned as an offensive coordinator candidate in New York if Wilks gets the Giants’ job.
There are a couple potential red flags with Turner. He’s 65 and he left his last job abruptly, although he told MMQB’s Albert Breer he left because he and coach Mike Zimmer weren’t on the same page as far as the offense’s direction.
That wouldn’t be the case in Carolina, where Rivera has often spoken about his admiration for Turner, who recommended Rivera for the job with the Panthers.
I’d actually be surprised if this doesn’t happen. And soon.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
