Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

Panthers Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks is a 'hot commodity' for NFL head coaching position

Panthers Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks is a 'hot commodity' for NFL head coaching position

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks to media after players clean out lockers

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks to media after players clean out lockers

The perfect snow to build a snowman

The perfect snow to build a snowman

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo'

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera realizes that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is a hot commodity in terms of a NFL head-coaching position.

Carolina Panthers

Snow stalls Steve Wilks interview; but Panthers DC still on 2 teams’ coaching radar

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 17, 2018 08:22 PM

Snow postponed Steve Wilks’ interview with the Tennessee Titans, but the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator remains in the mix for a couple of head-coaching jobs.

A league source said Wilks was scheduled to meet with Tennessee on Tuesday, but the snow dropped by Winter Storm Inga across much of the Southeast scrapped those plans. Wilks was en route to Nashville Wednesday night and will visit with Titans officials later in the week, the source said.

Wilks also is slated for a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Atlanta Falcons assistant Keith Armstrong also will interview a second time with the Cardinals, while Arizona defensive coordinator James Bettcher is thought to still be in consideration, The Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers reported.

Wilks, 48, took over Carolina’s defense a year ago after Sean McDermott left to become the Buffalo Bills’ head coach.

The Panthers finished in the top 10 in the league in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense during Wilks’ first season as coordinator. They were third in the league with 50 sacks.

Wilks, who played at West Charlotte and Appalachian State, interviewed for the L.A. Rams’ vacancy last year before Sean McVay was hired.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

