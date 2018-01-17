Snow stalls Steve Wilks interview; but Panthers DC still on 2 teams’ coaching radar

Snow postponed Steve Wilks’ interview with the Tennessee Titans, but the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator remains in the mix for a couple of head-coaching jobs.
A league source said Wilks was scheduled to meet with Tennessee on Tuesday, but the snow dropped by Winter Storm Inga across much of the Southeast scrapped those plans. Wilks was en route to Nashville Wednesday night and will visit with Titans officials later in the week, the source said.
Wilks also is slated for a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Atlanta Falcons assistant Keith Armstrong also will interview a second time with the Cardinals, while Arizona defensive coordinator James Bettcher is thought to still be in consideration, The Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers reported.
Wilks, 48, took over Carolina’s defense a year ago after Sean McDermott left to become the Buffalo Bills’ head coach.
The Panthers finished in the top 10 in the league in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense during Wilks’ first season as coordinator. They were third in the league with 50 sacks.
Wilks, who played at West Charlotte and Appalachian State, interviewed for the L.A. Rams’ vacancy last year before Sean McVay was hired.
