Panthers owner Jerry Richardson might get his bidding war after all

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:13 Phone interview with Panther's Rae Carruth Pause 1:52 Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 0:34 Panthers Luke Kuechly serves soup in a hairnet during Super Bowl week 1:50 This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it. 1:56 Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers? 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 0:41 Carolina Panthers locker room on move-out day 0:50 Thomas Davis Sr. hints about his future at move-out day 2:20 Panthers coach Ron Rivera addresses questions about offseason plans, ownership Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The team of legal and financial experts handling the sale of the Panthers will begin to meet with prospective ownership groups over the coming weeks. In charge of the legal side of the deal are Joe Leccese, New York-based chairman of Proskauer Rose LLP, and Billy Moore, a Charlotte-based attorney with Moore & Van Allen. Here's what needs to happen for someone to be able to buy an NFL team. Eric Garland McClatchy

The team of legal and financial experts handling the sale of the Panthers will begin to meet with prospective ownership groups over the coming weeks. In charge of the legal side of the deal are Joe Leccese, New York-based chairman of Proskauer Rose LLP, and Billy Moore, a Charlotte-based attorney with Moore & Van Allen. Here's what needs to happen for someone to be able to buy an NFL team. Eric Garland McClatchy