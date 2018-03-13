Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell looks to block a defender during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Norwell reportedly will sign with Jacksonville in free agency for a five-year, $65.5 million deal that will make him the league’s highest-paid guard.
Carolina Panthers

Reports: With free agency starting, Panthers All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell finds home

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

March 13, 2018 08:29 AM

For weeks, Carolina Panthers fans have been bracing themselves for free agency’s inevitable reality: The loss of free agent All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell.

On Tuesday morning, a day before the official start to the free agency period, multiple national reports broke that Norwell struck a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The reported five-year, $66.5 million deal (with $30 million guaranteed) makes Norwell the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Norwell began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and worked his way into a starting role in Carolina.

He will join a team that made a deep playoff run last season and a roster that includes running back Leonard Fournette.

Panthers guard Trai Turner’s large contract, along with five years and $55.5 million tied up into Matt Kalil at left tackle and less than $20 million in 2018 cap space with needs at other areas, were reasons the Panthers could not afford to keep Norwell.

Carolina’s immediate contingency plan at left guard includes second-year player Taylor Moton and versatile center/guard Tyler Larsen. The team likely will add more depth along the line in free agency and the draft as well.

This story will be updated.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

