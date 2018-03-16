Dickson out, ex-Tar Heel in? Where things stand with Panthers’ No. 2 TE spot

The Carolina Panthers will have a new backup tight end behind Greg Olsen next season.
With Ed Dickson signing a three-year, $14 million deal in Seattle Friday according to a league source, the Panthers will host former North Carolina tight end Eric Ebron on a visit Friday, according to league sources.
Ebron, 24, the 10th overall pick in the 2014 draft, was cut by Detroit this week in a move that saved the Lions $8.25 million.
Ebron averaged 47 receptions and 518 yards over his four seasons with the Lions. But Ebron struggled with drops and often bore the brunt of fan criticism after Detroit drafted him ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald.
The Panthers had free agent tight end Luke Willson in Thursday, but the former Seahawk left Charlotte without a contract.
Dickson, 30, will take Willson’s spot in Seattle, which also saw starting tight end Jimmy Graham go to the Packers in free agency.
Dickson extended his visit with the Seahawks to Friday while the two sides finalized a deal..
Ebron, who grew up in Greensboro, left UNC as the career leader among tight ends with 112 catches for 1,805 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished with the second-most receptions of any tight end in ACC history, behind Virginia’s Heath Miller.
Dickson had his best season with the Panthers in 2017 when he started half the year in place of an injured Olsen.
Dickson pulled down 30 passes for 437 yards and a touchdown. In a Week 5 win at Detroit he became the only player in franchise history with two catches of 50-plus yards in a game.
