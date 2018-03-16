Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. Breeland was slated to sign with the Panthers but failed his physical, the team announced Friday. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Carolina Panthers

Panthers deal with Bashaud Breeland falls through after failed physical

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

March 16, 2018 03:16 PM

The Carolina Panthers reached an agreement to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland earlier this week, but that won’t happen now, the team announced Friday.

The Panthers announced that Breeland had failed his physical because of a non-football related injury and would not be signed.

The two sides agreed to terms on Tuesday, the Panthers confirmed in a release. The original agreed-upon deal was for three years and $24 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed, as was reported Tuesday by the Observer via a league source.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Breeland had suffered a cut on his foot that got badly infected, and that he likely would not be able to pass a physical for “a few months.”

Representation for Breeland did not immediately respond to the Observer’s attempts to contact them.

Breeland was slated to replace starting corner Daryl Worley, who was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for receiver Torrey Smith.

This story will be updated.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

