Who's left? Pairing Panthers' needs with available free agents

Things have quieted down following the first (and much of the second) wave of free agency.
Coaches and general managers have been attending pro days to scout college prospects, but teams are still looking to fill holes in free agency and – in many cases – bargain shopping.
In the Panthers’ case, general manager Marty Hurney still has roster gaps at cornerback, safety and offensive line, with tight end and running back depth a little farther down the list.
That represents too many needs to be filled adequately in the draft, so the Panthers aren’t done with free agency just yet. (They still need to make a decision on backup quarterback Derek Anderson, by the way.)
Never miss a local story.
There are deals to be had, especially at safety where the cold shoulder Eric Reid has received from teams (owners) has depressed the entire safety market.
More than a week after the start of free agency, a look at seven available free agents who might be good fits for the Panthers:
Safeties
Tre Boston, San Diego
While Reid struggles to find work presumably because of his anthem protests, Boston was one of the few Panthers to speak out on social injustices during his first stint with the Panthers. Boston, 25, seemed to have something of a breakthrough season with five INTs in 2017 – more than he had in three years with Carolina.
Mike Mitchell, Pittsburgh
Mitchell was a ballhawk during his only year in Carolina, picking off a career-high four passes during the Panthers’ 2013 playoff season. Mitchell managed only a total of four INTs in four seasons with the Steelers. But at 30, he remains a big hitter and can play both safety spots.
Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans
Vaccaro is only 27, although injuries have slowed the 15th overall pick from the 2013 draft. Vaccaro, who missed 12 games in five seasons in New Orleans, is coming off core-muscle surgery in December after dealing with a groin injury in 2017. Vaccaro posted a career-high three INTs last year, so bringing him on a one-year, prove-it deal might make some sense.
Cornerbacks
E.J. Gaines, Buffalo
Marty Hurney has already acquired one former Bills corner, trading for Kevon Seymour before the start of last season. Gaines looks to be the best of a CB group that’s been pretty well picked over. The former Ram, who reportedly will visit the Jets and Browns this week, collected 59 tackles, three forced fumbles and an INT in 11 games with Buffalo last season.
Ross Cockrell, N.Y. Giants
The former Duke and Charlotte Latin standout, started nine games for the Giants in 2017 and finished with 37 tackles, three INTs and 11 pass breakups. Cockrell, who turns 27 in August, has good size (6-0, 191) and above-average speed.
Offensive linemen
Xavier Su’a-Filo, Houston
Su’a-Filo, the 33rd overall pick in the 2014 draft, started 31 of 32 games for the Texans over the past two seasons. Though the former UCLA all-conference pick has never graded out highly on Pro Football Focus’ rankings, some observers thought his blocking technique improved during the second half of the 2017 season. He would provide good competition for the Panthers’ in-house candidates at Andrew Norwell’s old spot.
Tight ends
Richard Rodgers, Green Bay
The Panthers tend to like bringing in players with family connections (see brothers, Kalil). Rodgers, whose father is Carolina’s safeties coach, had a huge season for the Packers in 2015 (58 catches for 510 yards and eight TDs). But the 6-4, 257-pounder may lack the blocking prowess the Panthers are looking for to complement Greg Olsen.
Comments