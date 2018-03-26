Panthers address CB depth with LaDarius Gunter. But can he play elsewhere?

They weren’t moves that will get oddsmakers to revise their chances of making the Super Bowl, but the Carolina Panthers brought back a couple of players Monday who at a minimum will add to the team’s depth.
The Panthers re-signed cornerback LaDarius Gunter and offensive lineman Amini Silatolu to one-year contracts, the team announced.
Gunter’s situation is interesting, given that the Panthers chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent.
But after a three-year deal with free agent Bashaud Breeland fell through after his failed physical, the Panthers needed depth behind recently acquired Ross Cockrell at the corner spot opposite James Bradberry.
Gunter played solely on special teams during four regular-season games in 2017 after the Panthers claimed him off waivers from Green Bay in Week 2. He did see spot duty against New Orleans in the playoffs, finishing with one tackle in the 31-26 loss in the divisional round.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told the Observer he believes the 6-2, 201-pound Gunter also could line up at safety.
“LaDarius was a good addition for us last season,” Hurney said in a text message. “And although he did not get many opportunities on the field, defensively he showed the ability to play both corner and safety for us.”
No position has undergone more churn than the Panthers’ No. 2 corner spot the past few weeks. Hurney first traded starter Daryl Worley to Philadelphia for wide receiver Torrey Smith, then had to scramble after Breeland’s failed physical for a cut on his foot that will require a skin graft.
Gunter, 25, started 15 games for Green Bay in 2016, a year after the Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Miami. He collected 58 tackles in ’16, with two forced fumbles and a team-high 15 pass breakups.
Silatolu, 29, is back for his sixth season over two stints with the Panthers. Hurney drafted him in the second round in 2012, and he was an all-rookie selection by the Pro Football Writers Association after starting a career-high 15 games.
But knee injuries and inconsistent play limited Silatolu to 13 starts over the next three seasons, and he signed with the Bears in 2016.
Chicago released Silatolu at the end of the preseason and he spent a year out of football before the Panthers signed him for 2017. He played in 14 games, starting the final three regular-season games at right guard while Trai Turner was in the concussion protocol.
Silatolu, who can play either guard position, would provide insurance if he makes the team.
The Panthers are looking for a replacement for left guard Andrew Norwell, who signed with Jacksonville in free agency. Carolina signed former Vikings lineman Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract last week, and also expects Tyler Larsen and Taylor Moton, a 2017 second-round pick, to compete there.
