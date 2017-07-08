With $2 million on line, top seed survives scare in basketball tournament at Queens

Two-time defending champion Overseas Elite survived a scare Saturday from the bottom-seeded Chattanooga Trenches to advance to Sunday’s second round of The Basketball Tournament, played this weekend at Queens University in Charlotte.
Point guard Errick McCollum II scored 20 for the top-seeded Overseas Elite in an 84-74 win. The team is comprised of former top college players now playing internationally.
This year, 64 teams will play for a winner-take-all prize of $2 million, according to the website. The finals will be played July 23 in Baltimore.
Kentucky Kings 94, Citi 74: Jeremy Evans, the 2012 NBA dunk champion when he played for the Utah Jazz, and former Florida guard Erving Walker scored 23 points to lead the Kings. Doug Thomas notched 14 points and 13 rebounds for Citi.
Tampa Bulls 94, Seven City Grain, 88: Dominique Jones led the University of South Florida alumni team with 30 points and seven rebounds. Steve Pledger scored 33 in the losing effort.
Matadors 76, Washington Generals 72: John Roberson led the way for the Matadors with 17 points. Sundaita Gaines posted 22 points for the Generals.
Golden Boot Dynasty 82, BDB 79: Former Tennessee guard Devon Baulkman scored 25 points in the win. Former Kansas guard and NBA draft pick Josh Selby posted 16 for BDB.
Late Saturday scores and game times for Sunday’s second round are at www.thetournament.com.
