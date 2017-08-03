2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club: Here’s how to watch and keep up

Here are some ways to watch the 2017 PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.
But first, a few highlights, including a Friday event around lunch:
▪ First up, PGA.com plans a live drone flyover at Quail Hollow with video via Facebook LIVE at 11 a.m. Friday.
▪ Turner Sports hopes to inject some fun into its television and social media coverage with Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala, who’ll interview players and post on PGA.com’s social media platforms during the second round next week.
“I want to test myself and show people what I’m capable of doing in a different area that is kind of out of my comfort zone,” Iguodala says.
Traditional TV
TNT and CBS are splitting the live television coverage next week from the tournament, which begins Thursday.
Cable channel TNT plans to broadcast the first two days from 1 to 7 p.m. and add weekend coverage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CBS takes over the afternoon broadcasts on the weekend from 2 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13.
Apps and websites
App and online coverage begins early each day, running from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first two days, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.
▪ PGAChampionship.com plans live streams, scoring and a live blog.
▪ There are PGA Championship apps for iOS and Android.
▪ The Course Explorer feature promises a “bird’s eye view of the course” and a chance to follow the players as they advance through the course each day.
Social media
The PGA Championship’s social channels:
The tournament also plans SnapChat content, including custom filters and a special live story for Sunday’s final round to highlight the day’s top moments.
Comments