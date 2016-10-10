Mistake-prone Panthers stagger to another loss, this time 17-14 to Tampa Bay

Leave it to the mistake-a-minute Carolina Panthers to squander another game.
The Panthers committed four turnovers and wasted a record-setting, 181-yard performance by tight end Greg Olsen as Tampa Bay edged the Panthers 17-14 on a last-play field goal before a devastated sellout home crowd in Charlotte and a “Monday Night Football” national TV audience.
The result was familiar for a Panthers team that is losing games left and right these days. The loss was a total team effort, as Carolina’s offense, defense, special teams and coaching staff all made enormous errors.
Backup quarterback Derek Anderson had the biggest of Carolina’s many mistakes, throwing into double coverage on first-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 1 for a fourth-quarter interception that was Anderson’s third turnover of the game. Instead of a 21-14 lead for the Panthers, a game that was often as ugly as the backside of a mule stayed tied at 14-all.
The Panthers then were helped out by Tampa Bay kicker Roberto Aguayo’s second missed field goal of the game. But Carolina then got way too conservative, running the ball on a third-and-2 from its own 44 and drawing numerous boos. That bad play call actually lost a yard and gave Tampa Bay the ball one more time at the two-minute warning. The Panthers would never touch it again.
The Buccaneers never turned it over once all night, and Tampa quarterback Jameis Winston steadily moved his team from its own 14 to the Carolina 20 in the final two minutes. This time Aguayo converted from 38 yards on the final play of the game – he got 15 yards closer thanks to a critical facemask penalty on the Panthers’ Kony Ealy – leaving the Panthers with a 1-4 record a year after they went 15-1 in the regular season.
Carolina has one more game – at New Orleans Sunday – before its bye. At best, it will enter that bye week with a 2-4 record.
With a concussed Cam Newton nowhere in sight during the game – he didn’t make an appearance on the sidelines – Anderson was left to start the third game in his six-year Panthers’ career.
All of them, ironically, have been against Tampa Bay, and Anderson is now 2-1 against the Bucs.
Anderson made a game-changing, horrible decision with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 14. With the Panthers at first-and-goal at the 1 – and that was the time to run the ball, incidentally – Anderson tried to loft a ball into double coverage for Greg Olsen. He had no chance, as the ball was underthrown and intercepted.
Coach Ron Rivera said he thought Anderson played “pretty well” and defended the play call at the 1, saying it was a good one and that Anderson simply underthrew the pass.
Carolina had finally taken the lead on the first drive of the third quarter, with much of the work being done by the Anderson-Olsen connection. Carolina went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 after Anderson missed an open Olsen at the goal line, and this time Cameron Artis-Payne barely got the ball over the plane to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead.
The Panthers would quickly score again – this time aided by a roughing-the-punter penalty. Olsen did most of the damage again, and once again Artis-Payne scored – this time from 12 yards out.
That made it 14-6. But Tampa Bay then blasted past Carolina’s defense with 75 yards in only four plays, with the TD coming to Mike Evans over rookie cornerback Daryl Worley. Carolina then gave up a two-point conversion as well, and it was 14-all. There was no more scoring until Aguayo made his field goal as time expired.
The Panthers’ scoring in the second half was at least a welcome relief for Carolina fans who had seen their team produce a scoreless first half. The first 30 minutes was an exercise of frustration for the Panthers as Carolina made a litany of mistakes to find themselves down 6-0 at halftime.
The worst? Special-teams “ace” Teddy Williams, while trying to block for Ted Ginn Jr. on a punt return, managed to run into Ginn and joggle the ball loose. Tampa Bay happily recovered the gift.
But there was so much more. Carolina ran only three plays in the first quarter, all runs. Tampa Bay moved the ball with impunity up and down the field, although Carolina’s defense did stiffen near the end zone and hold the Bucs to two field goals (and another miss). Anderson was late on one throw, which was tipped and intercepted, and Carolina then caused a Winston fumble but missed out on recovering it.
Even when Carolina was doing something right, it went wrong. Anderson finally got the offense moving in the two-minute drill, firing one ball after another to Kelvin Benjamin or Olsen. But Carolina had to waste one timeout when guard Andrew Norwell false-started.
Two plays later, Mike Remmers false-started. That pushed Carolina’s field-goal attempt back 5 yards, and Graham Gano managed to miss from 43 yards. The Panthers could have dearly used those three points at the end. But that’s the way the first five weeks of the season have been for Carolina, which now finds itself in the cellar of the NFC South – a division it has won three years running.
Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, sfowler@charlotteobserver.com, @scott_fowler
