Panthers defense does just enough, keys 23-20 win over New Orleans

In case you haven't noticed, the Carolina Panthers defense has gotten pretty good again.
A month after getting destroyed by the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers played just well enough on defense Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium to key Carolina's 23-20 win over New Orleans.
Despite the terrible loss of Luke Kuechly – who was carted out of the game with 4:41 to go, sobbing uncontrollably and on his way to be evaluated for a concussion – the defense rose up just enough to win this game.
Yes, Carolina gave up 17 fourth-quarter points – again! – but let's not lose sight of the fact that the Panthers also gave up less than half as many points to the Saints as they did only one month ago.
With just enough help from the offense – which got a huge third-down catch from Kelvin Benjamin on its final possession – the Panthers managed to finish exactly the sort of game they have lost so many times this season.
The defensive differences were stark. New Orleans leaped to a 21-0 lead when the two teams played a month ago and won 41-38.
Bottom line: Carolina's offense was worse than it was a month ago in that 41-38 loss, but this time the Panthers defense was better.
This time the Saints – entering the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both total yards and passing yards – could only muster three points in the entire first half. New Orleans trailed 20-3 by that point and ultimately could not come all the way back against a Panthers team that is now 4-6 and was able to limp to the finish line after a lot of angst.
The Panthers defense gave up a lot of short passes, but the big play Drew Brees wanted was never there. Brandin Cooks, who tore through the Panthers for an 87-yard TD last time on a double move against overmatched rookie Zack Sanchez, was held in far better check this time.
It wasn't just the defensive secondary that was better for the Panthers, although it helped a lot that James Bradberry was on the field at cornerback rather than Sanchez. It was a better coaching scheme, and, most importantly, a better pass rush.
In the first game, Drew Brees threw the ball 49 times and was only sacked once. His 465 passing yards was the second-most the Panthers had given up to a quarterback in their 22 seasons (trailing only Matt Ryan's 503 from earlier this season).
This time the Panthers matched that sack total on their first series, when Mario Addison blasted Brees, caused a fumble and recovered it. Addison would later get Brees a second time, and Kony Ealy sacked Brees as well. The Panthers also got enough pressure to knock down a third-down pass (Charles Johnson) and help cause Brees to throw a ball up for grabs that safety Kurt Coleman came down with for a gorgeous pickoff.
Much like last week, when Carolina's defense never gave up a single TD to Kansas City, the Panthers offense wasn't doing its part for much of the game. Carolina was struggling for most of the first half offensively until Ted Ginn Jr. made a magical catch of a 40-yard Cam Newton bomb for a touchdown just before the half.
You're not going to shut down the Saints forever, and Brees found Brandon Coleman for a nine-yard TD with 11:22 left to cut Carolina's lead to 23-13. Then the Panthers, who led 23-3 to begin the fourth, gave up another TD later in the quarter. (The Panthers had actually shut the Saints out again for the entire third quarter, with New Orleans' first points of the second half not coming until a field goal on the first play of the fourth).
This good defensive performance continues a trend. Since the New Orleans debacle a month ago, Carolina had an eight-sack performance against Arizona in a win and a fine game in a 13-10 win over the L.A. Rams. It wasn't the defense's fault on Sunday when Carolina lost, and then the defense basically won this game for the Panthers.
In other words, the transformation has happened for one side of the ball for Carolina. Given that was the No. 1 offense in the NFL they were playing, that was a playoff-worthy performance for the Panthers' defense.
If the offense ever catches up – and if Kuechly is not out for long –the Panthers might have a little something.
