The faint drumbeat of trouble with Cam Newton? Panthers shouldn’t let it get louder.

twitter email Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about quarterback Cam Newton experiencing soreness in his shoulder on Monday following practice. Newton did not attempt a pass during the practice. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserer.com

