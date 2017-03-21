Surgery will sideline Cam Newton for upcoming OTAs

That shoulder nobody - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton included - seemed worried about by the end of the 2016 season will now withhold Newton from upcoming OTAs.
Newton will have surgery on a torn rotator cuff, suffered in Week 14 against the San Diego Chargers, on March 30 in Charlotte. Team doctor Pat Connor recommended an arthroscopic procedure, which will be performed at Carolinas Medical Center, according to an announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Panthers.
Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion told Panthers.com that Newton will begin a preliminary throwing program 12 weeks after the surgery. The team site maintained that he will be ready for the start of training camp.
After Newton was injured late in the season, the team limited his throwing reps in practice, but he played in the final three games.
Meanwhile, veteran defensive end Charles Johnson had back surgery on Tuesday in Charlotte, the team announced, after complaining recently of back pain and undergoing an epidural that did not provide much relief. According to the team site, Johnson had a consultation with Dr. Bruce Darden at OrthoCarolina, who recommended a microdiscectomy (an operation that is most commonly used to repair a herniated lumbar disc, according to the Columbia University Medical Center).
Second-year wide receiver Damiere Byrd will have surgery on his left knee this week to repair a torn lateral meniscus. Vermillion told the team site that Byrd injured his knee while conditioning on his own.
Trainers planned to let Newton rest this offseason, according to the report on Panthers.com, and then begin a rehabilitation and treatment program. Newton then began throwing but reported pain in the shoulder and difficulty with his throws, Vermillion told the team site.
As late as the NFL Combine in March, head coach Ron Rivera said that Newton was in good shape and rehabbing his shoulder, and did not seem to believe Newton needed surgery after questions from reporters about the injury.
