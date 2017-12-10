Counting down the Panthers who mattered most in clutch win over Vikings

The Carolina Panthers had to do something special to beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, and they did.
Minnesota came into the game 10-2 and as the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed if the playoffs had begun Sunday. But Carolina improved to 9-4 with what to me was its second-best game of the season (the road win at New England had a slightly higher degree of difficulty).
These Panthers players were particularly impressive in the clutch win, which wasn’t clinched until the Panthers defense held Minnesota one last time in the final 90 seconds.
After losing all of a 24-13 fourth-quarter lead to see Minnesota tie the game at 24, the Panthers marched down the field to get Jonathan Stewart’s third touchdown of the game. That ultimately sealed it, as Minnesota lost for the first time in nine games.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Cam Newton: The Panthers quarterback didn’t have big numbers throwing the ball, but was careful with it and made some huge plays. And his third-quarter scramble, which ended in him finding Devin Funchess behind the defense for an 18-yard TD, was the sort of play very few quarterbacks can make.
And then there was the play of the game – Newton on a 62-yard run on a zone read where he nearly outran the entire Minnesota defense.
▪ Jonathan Stewart: The Panthers’ veteran running back sped 60 yards for a TD on the first Carolina possession of the game – a superb run that was also set up by tremendous blocking. Stewart later scored twice more and now has five TDs in his past three games.
▪ Julius Peppers: Peppers had one big sack and then basically forced another – the second one driving Minnesota out of field-goal range.
▪ Mario Addison: At right defensive end, Mario Addison was a force all day. His third-quarter strip-sack of Case Keenum set up a key field goal.
▪ Daryl Worley and James Bradberry: The Panthers came into the game without a single interception from their cornerbacks all season. By day’s end they had two – Worley in the first quarter on a deep ball, and Bradberry in the fourth off a ball bobbled by Stefon Diggs.
▪ Kawann Short: His third-and-goal sack of Keenum deep in the fourth quarter meant the Vikings would tie the game at 24 instead of take the lead. And No.99 would add another sack on the Vikings’ last offensive possession.
▪ Devin Funchess: Guarded most of the day by Minnesota’s excellent Xavier Rhodes, Funchess still managed a TD and a great sideline grab that set up another.
Comments