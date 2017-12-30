As new Giants GM, Gettleman offers hints as to what went wrong with Panthers

1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs Pause

1:18 Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust

1:33 Cam Newton: "Do you expect a lion not to roar?"

1:11 Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars