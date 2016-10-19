Charlotte Hornets, with a healthy Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, will win ... fewer games?

The Charlotte Hornets’ first game at home, and third of the season, is Oct. 29 against the Boston Celtics. I know what they’ve lost. I know what they’ve added. But what I most look forward to, along with watching Kemba Walker, is the return of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Because of injuries, we have yet to see all that MKG can do.
▪ The Hornets won 48 games last season. How about 46 this time around? ...
▪ Love that second-year player Frank Kaminsky, who is from suburban Chicago, wore a Steve Bartman Chicago Cubs’ jersey Monday to the Hornets-Chicago Bulls exhibition in Chicago. Kaminsky is a fan of the Chicago White Sox, and Bartman is a testament to Cubs’ fans at their worst. Kaminsky scored 14 in Charlotte’s overtime victory. Sometimes gall is good. …
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
