Short takes: On Panthers rookie who could be a star, boxing, and a dirty NFL team

▪ You might choose not to believe this, but Carolina rookie cornerback James Bradberry, the second-round pick from Samford, is going to be good…
▪ I finally get on a roll and pick the Panthers, a three-point underdog last week, to lose to New Orleans by four. The Saints win by three. And Carolina takes the week off. I’m 3-2 on Panther picks this season. …
▪ Interesting boxing card Wednesday at Grady Cole Center, but pro boxing in Charlotte is sufficiently rare that almost all professional boxing cards in Charlotte are interesting. Featured will be Charlotte’s Quinton Rankin, who will fight Mike Wilmer of West Virginia. A cruiserweight, Rankin is a superior boxer with knockout power, and is always entertaining. The man can fight.
In the co-main event, Rosalinda Rodriguez of Miami will fight Naomi Bosque of St. Petersburg, Fla., for the NABF flyweight title.
Making her debut as a promoter is Christy Martin, the former women’s world champion. Martin’s Pink Promotions will be joined by Pretty Girl Promotions in putting on the card. Doors open at 6 p.m., fights begin at 7 p.m., and general admission tickets are $20. …
▪ If you have the talent of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfect, why do you play as consistently dirty as he does? The lack of discipline is a reason that when the teams advance through the playoffs the Bengals don’t accompany them. That’s a dirty team.
