Panthers-Chiefs pick: Kansas City usually wins quietly, but on Sunday ...

Kansas City did not look impressive in its 19-14 victory against Jacksonville Sunday. The Chiefs don’t always appear impressive. But they were missing their starting quarterback, starting running back and a starting offensive lineman.
They have won 16 of their past 18 regular season games. They lead the NFL in interceptions and in takeaways. Linebacker Dee Ford is tied for third in the league with nine sacks; 5 1/2 have come in the last two weeks.
The Chiefs win quietly (unless they beat the Oakland Raiders). But they win. I’m a mediocre 4-4 picking the Panthers. But I’m on a streak. I’ve picked one in a row. I like Kansas City Sunday, 23-16.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
