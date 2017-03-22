Get out of my way, there’s a senator from Mecklenburg I want to thank. And fast.

Jeff Tarte is a senator from Mecklenburg County, and I want to thank him. Tart and two other N.C. Republicans have proposed Senate Bill 303, which would make impeding traffic in the left lane of a freeway illegal.
And you didn’t think our legislators could do anything that included the word left.
SB 303 will fine drivers $200 for impeding traffic.
I’d change the penalty. Under my system: First offense, probation, a lecture and an IQ test; second offense, prison; third offense, you forever surrender your driver license and your pride.
A freeway works only if slower drivers stay in the right lane. How do you know if you’re a slower driver?
Let me think about that. How about, THE DRIVER BEHIND YOU WANTS TO GET AROUND YOU AND YOU’RE FORCING HIM OR HER TO PASS IN THE MIDDLE OR RIGHT LANE.
I flash my lights at such drivers, and rarely do they say, “I don’t know what I was thinking, Tom, I’m sorry.”
If you drive in the right lane and pass in the left lane, N.C. becomes an even better place to live. Who doesn’t want that?
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
Comments