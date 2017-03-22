Golden State’s Steph Curry is scuffling, simmering. Here’s the date he comes to a boil.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was involved in a scuffle Monday with Oklahoma City. As he awaited a jump ball, he jostled for position with Oklahoma City’s Semaj Christon.
New rule: You can engage in an altercation with Steph Curry only if he’s heard of you.
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and Golden State’s Draymond Green also become involved in the pushfest. Only 5.3 seconds remained in the second quarter when it occurred.
After technical fouls were assessed to Curry, Christon, Westbook and Green, Golden State’s Klay Thompson grabbed the ball and went deep to Curry on the other end of the court outside the three-point line. Curry hit a never-a-doubt three and ran off the court, through the tunnel and into the locker room.
The Warriors won by 16 to sweep the season series. Curry scored 23 points on 17 field goal attempts, and led his team with six assists. Westbrook scored 15 points on 16 field goal attempts, and led his team with seven assists.
The Warriors collect scorers. Oklahoma City has one. Golden State can run a variety of defenders at Westbrook, foremost among them the 6-7 Green.
On Thursday, the Warriors play Dallas, the team for which Seth Curry, the younger and less famous brother of Steph, starts. A prediction: No scuffles.
Steph Curry has yet to have the golden season to which fans have become accustomed. But I suggest that he’s simmering.
Playoffs begin April 15.
