Week 11 NFL picks: Improvement! What a concept!

My picks are slowly improving. Or maybe the NFL finally is. I’m good either way.
Last Week: 10-4
Season: 93-55
Lock: Picked Los Angeles Rams (minus-11 1/2) over Houston. Rams won 33-7.
Season: 5-5.
Locks are more important than picks. Three weeks ago I was a miserable 2-5. So I’ve picked three Locks in a row. I’ve hit on a formula, I believe. If you read this column, you know what it is.
There are a lot of good games this week – none of which involve the Carolina Panthers, who get a bye at an almost perfect time.
This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:
PITTSBURGH 7 over Tennessee
Detroit 4 over CHICAGO
Jacksonville 6 over CLEVELAND
Baltimore 2 over GREEN BAY
Arizona 1 over HOUSTON
MIAMI 3 over Tampa Bay
MINNESOTA 1 over L.A. Rams
Kansas City 6 over N.Y. GIANTS
Buffalo 3 over L.A. CHARGERS
Cincinnati 2 over DENVER
New England 2 over OAKLAND
Philadelphia 4 over DALLAS
Atlanta 1 over SEATTLE
Lock of the Week: NEW ORLEANS (minus-7) over Washington
