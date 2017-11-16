The Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30)? They were a lock to beat the Houston Texans and linebacker/defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90).
Week 11 NFL picks: Improvement! What a concept!

By Tom Sorensen

November 16, 2017 10:12 AM

My picks are slowly improving. Or maybe the NFL finally is. I’m good either way.

Last Week: 10-4

Season: 93-55

Lock: Picked Los Angeles Rams (minus-11 1/2) over Houston. Rams won 33-7.

Season: 5-5.

Locks are more important than picks. Three weeks ago I was a miserable 2-5. So I’ve picked three Locks in a row. I’ve hit on a formula, I believe. If you read this column, you know what it is.

There are a lot of good games this week – none of which involve the Carolina Panthers, who get a bye at an almost perfect time.

This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:

PITTSBURGH 7 over Tennessee

Detroit 4 over CHICAGO

Jacksonville 6 over CLEVELAND

Baltimore 2 over GREEN BAY

Arizona 1 over HOUSTON

MIAMI 3 over Tampa Bay

MINNESOTA 1 over L.A. Rams

Kansas City 6 over N.Y. GIANTS

Buffalo 3 over L.A. CHARGERS

Cincinnati 2 over DENVER

New England 2 over OAKLAND

Philadelphia 4 over DALLAS

Atlanta 1 over SEATTLE

Lock of the Week: NEW ORLEANS (minus-7) over Washington

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

