Week 16 NFL picks: I imagine some were green with envy about last week’s record

I had it working last week. I was New England. To find an NFL result, you had two options: Watch the game or call me four days before kickoff.
I had one really dumb loss. I picked the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Los Angeles Rams. The game is in Seattle, the stadium and fans make winning difficult for visitors, and the Seahawks have to win. You could make a case that Seattle didn’t lose; it just ran out of time. Down 40-0, the Seahawks lost 42-7. The Seattle team I picked stopped playing in 2013.
The loss that hurt more was the Oakland Raiders. That is one snake-bit team, and the Raiders don’t require an outside source for venom. They self-destruct. They destructed so many times in so many ways Sunday night in a 20-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. I hadn’t seen the Raiders do that for weeks.
Last week: 13-3
Season: 150-90
Lock: Minnesota (-11½) over Cincinnati. Minnesota won by 27.
Season: 7-8
This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:
SATURDAY
BALTIMORE 10 over Indianapolis
Minnesota 6 over GREEN BAY
SUNDAY
CHICAGO over Cleveland by 6
NEW ORLEANS over Atlanta by 4
WASHINGTON over Denver by 5
CAROLINA over Tampa Bay by 9
KC over Miami by 8
LA Rams over TENNESSEE by 8
LA Chargers over NY Jets by 6
Detroit over CINCINNATI by 7
NE over Buffalo by 8
Jacksonville over SF by 4
ARIZONA over NY Giants by 4
DALLAS over Seattle by 9
MONDAY
Pittsburgh over HOUSTON by 8
Lock of the Week: PHILADELPHIA (-9 1/2) 16 over Oakland
