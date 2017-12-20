I had one really dumb loss last week. I picked the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Los Angeles Rams. The game is in Seattle, the stadium and fans, like the one at right, make winning difficult for visitors, and the Seahawks have to win. But the Seattle team I picked stopped playing in 2013.
Week 16 NFL picks: I imagine some were green with envy about last week’s record

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

December 20, 2017 07:45 PM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 09:18 PM

I had it working last week. I was New England. To find an NFL result, you had two options: Watch the game or call me four days before kickoff.

I had one really dumb loss. I picked the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Los Angeles Rams. The game is in Seattle, the stadium and fans make winning difficult for visitors, and the Seahawks have to win. You could make a case that Seattle didn’t lose; it just ran out of time. Down 40-0, the Seahawks lost 42-7. The Seattle team I picked stopped playing in 2013.

The loss that hurt more was the Oakland Raiders. That is one snake-bit team, and the Raiders don’t require an outside source for venom. They self-destruct. They destructed so many times in so many ways Sunday night in a 20-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. I hadn’t seen the Raiders do that for weeks.

Last week: 13-3

Season: 150-90

Lock: Minnesota (-11½) over Cincinnati. Minnesota won by 27.

Season: 7-8

This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:

SATURDAY

BALTIMORE 10 over Indianapolis

Minnesota 6 over GREEN BAY

SUNDAY

CHICAGO over Cleveland by 6

NEW ORLEANS over Atlanta by 4

WASHINGTON over Denver by 5

CAROLINA over Tampa Bay by 9

KC over Miami by 8

LA Rams over TENNESSEE by 8

LA Chargers over NY Jets by 6

Detroit over CINCINNATI by 7

NE over Buffalo by 8

Jacksonville over SF by 4

ARIZONA over NY Giants by 4

DALLAS over Seattle by 9

MONDAY

Pittsburgh over HOUSTON by 8

Lock of the Week: PHILADELPHIA (-9 1/2) 16 over Oakland

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

