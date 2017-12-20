More Videos

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was asked on Monday, December 18, 2017 about linebacker Thomas Davis' hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during action on Sunday, December 17, 2017. The high hit to the helmet injured Adams and sent him to the NFL's concussion protocol again.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was asked on Monday, December 18, 2017 about linebacker Thomas Davis’ hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during action on Sunday, December 17, 2017. The high hit to the helmet injured Adams and sent him to the NFL’s concussion protocol again. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was asked on Monday, December 18, 2017 about linebacker Thomas Davis’ hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during action on Sunday, December 17, 2017. The high hit to the helmet injured Adams and sent him to the NFL’s concussion protocol again. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

Panthers' Thomas Davis felt terrible about the hit on Davante Adams ... and he should

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

December 20, 2017 08:40 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:18 AM

I have been in the home of Thomas and Kelly Davis. If I’ve been in your home, you are not a dirty player. Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is not a dirty player.

But Davis’ helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday against Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams was a dirty play. Because Davis was fined $48,620 two months ago for a hit on Tampa Bay receiver Adam Humphries, the league referred to Davis as a “repeat offender” and suspended him two games. On Wednesday, the NFL reduced the penalty to a single-game suspension.

Carolina’s Colin Jones had intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass and Davis said he was throwing a block at Adams. After the hit, Davis did not stand over Adams and taunt him. Davis went to the bench and looked as if he were taunting himself. Davis felt terrible. He was not hunting for anybody’s head. But the NFL doesn’t determine intent.

If the league really went after dirty players, the only way Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict could play is if he qualified for work release. I’ve never been to his house.

We know Davis. He and Kelly have a foundation called Defending Dreams, and I’ve been privileged to attend three of its events. Thomas and Kelly make the team better and the town better.

But I don’t care how much you love your Panthers. Davis did this.

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

    Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person have two division games in a row with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the team going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win." The Panthers are in the position they need to be.

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

