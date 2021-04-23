Charlotte Observer Logo
Home tours: This midcentury home, just south of Charlotte, has parking for a plane.

This Midcentury Modern home in Aero Plantation recently sold for $1.275 million. Check out the area to the right – is it a carport or an plane port? The answer is both, actually.
This Midcentury Modern home in Aero Plantation recently sold for $1.275 million. Check out the area to the right – is it a carport or an plane port? The answer is both, actually. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: Do you know of an interesting home we should tour next? Email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com to let us know.

Twin sisters Karen Roboz Rossitch and Tonina Roboz Abplanalp’s childhood home in Waxhaw’s Aero Plantation was built in 1964 by architect Viktor Civkin.

The girls grew up playing on more than 30 acres of land, with a carport large enough to hold a couple of cars and a plane, a round pool deep enough for diving, and a fireplace surround from Germany.

Fifty years after the home was built, Rossitch and Abplanalp decided to renovate the home to its original glory. They sold it for $1.275 million in December. It’s the house of COVID-19 quarantine dreams, if there is such a thing — living here, you’d never want to leave.

Here are some other fun facts about the house:

CO Aero Plan..jpg
Courtesy of homeowners

Follow along with us as we visit the restored home that Midcentury Modern dreams were made of:

Kitchen

Before:

skytop rd kitchen before.png
The kitchen before renovation. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

Aero_Plantation-0107.jpg
The kitchen after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Sunroom

Before:

skytop rd kitchen before.png
The kitchen before renovation. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

Aero_Plantation-0107.jpg
The kitchen after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Living room

Before:

skytop rd fire place before.png
The living room before renovations. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

Aero_Plantation-0128.jpg
The living room after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Aero_Plantation-0127.jpg
The living room after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Sunken living room

Before:

skytop rd grand fireplace before.png
The sunken living room before renovations. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

Aero_Plantation-0144.jpg
The sunken living room after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Entryway

Before:

skytop rd entrance.png
The entrance before renovations. Courtesy of homeowner.

After:

hand crafted doors.png
The entrance after renovations. Courtesy of homeowner

Floating stairs

Before:

skytop rd floating stairs.png
The floating stairs before renovations. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

What do you think? Would you have left the wood paneling or renovated it also? Email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com and let us know what you think.

More renovated spaces

(Before photos not available)

Master bedroom:

Aero_Plantation-0139.jpg
The renovated master bedroom. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Restroom:

restroom.png
A renovated restroom at the home in Aero Plantation. Courtesy of homeowner

Secret room:

secret room.png
A secret room behind one of the hand-carved doors. Courtesy of homeowners

Backyard:

backyard pool.png
The pool a Aero Plantation is 12 feet deep in the center and has a diving board. Courtesy of homeowner

Check out the rotating gallery at the bottom of this story for more images.

Do you live in a place that you think our readers would enjoy seeing? Don’t worry, it doesn’t have to include plane parking or even be in a fancy neighborhood. We’d like to feature any houses or apartments that have been designed with heart, from the tiniest studios to the biggest homeowner retreats. Email us photos of your space, along with some information about your home, to charlottefive@charlottefive.com.

