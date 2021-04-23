Home tours: This midcentury home, just south of Charlotte, has parking for a plane.

This Midcentury Modern home in Aero Plantation recently sold for $1.275 million. Check out the area to the right – is it a carport or an plane port? The answer is both, actually. CharlotteFive

Twin sisters Karen Roboz Rossitch and Tonina Roboz Abplanalp’s childhood home in Waxhaw’s Aero Plantation was built in 1964 by architect Viktor Civkin.

The girls grew up playing on more than 30 acres of land, with a carport large enough to hold a couple of cars and a plane, a round pool deep enough for diving, and a fireplace surround from Germany.

Fifty years after the home was built, Rossitch and Abplanalp decided to renovate the home to its original glory. They sold it for $1.275 million in December. It’s the house of COVID-19 quarantine dreams, if there is such a thing — living here, you’d never want to leave.

Here are some other fun facts about the house:

This home on Skytop Road was the original home of Aero Plantation, a neighborhood that features a 2,400 foot plane runway.

The home was designed to bring the outside inside.

The pool is 12 feet deep in the center and has a diving board.

A sunken living room features a fireplace surround commissioned in the Black Forest of Germany.

The home is made out of steel.

The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and is 6,054 square feet.





Look for the floating stairs, an original bar, a tile mosaic collage, hand-carved doors and a secret room.

The original home tour was featured in The Charlotte Observer on April 12, 1971, with the headline: “Her Utopia Far From Youth”





Courtesy of homeowners

Follow along with us as we visit the restored home that Midcentury Modern dreams were made of:

Kitchen

Before:

The kitchen before renovation. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

The kitchen after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Sunroom

Before:

The kitchen before renovation. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

The kitchen after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Living room

Before:

The living room before renovations. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

The living room after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

The living room after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Sunken living room

Before:

The sunken living room before renovations. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

The sunken living room after renovations. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Entryway

Before:

The entrance before renovations. Courtesy of homeowner.

After:

The entrance after renovations. Courtesy of homeowner

Floating stairs

Before:

The floating stairs before renovations. Courtesy of homeowners

After:

More renovated spaces

(Before photos not available)

Master bedroom:

The renovated master bedroom. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Restroom:

A renovated restroom at the home in Aero Plantation. Courtesy of homeowner

Secret room:

A secret room behind one of the hand-carved doors. Courtesy of homeowners

Backyard:

The pool a Aero Plantation is 12 feet deep in the center and has a diving board. Courtesy of homeowner

