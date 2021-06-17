‘Keep those voices heard’: Sabor restaurants will display local artwork

A few Sabor locations feature murals such as the uptown Charlotte one painted by Juan Eduardo Martinez. Now, Raydal Hospitality Group is looking to add more art to its restaurants with a new arts and culture program.

A new program at one of Charlotte’s fast-casual favorites will commission local artists to create for the restaurant spaces and stimulate arts advocacy programs out in the community.

Raydal Hospitality, the parent company behind Sabor Latin Street Grill, Three Amigos and La Caseta restaurants, is building the arts and culture program as part of a corporate effort to create income opportunities in Charlotte.

“Art has long been the connector of communities — a voice for these neighborhoods and its people. We look to work with local artists and art advocacy programs to help keep those voices heard by supporting those that have dedicated their lives to the arts,” Joel Tracey, Raydal’s chief marketing officer and creative director, said in a news release.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU: Soon, you’ll see custom painted 53” galvanized metal barn stars popping up in each of the restaurants as a symbol of Raydal’s dedication to the community. There will be two to four stars per store, each with a placard about the artist so you can learn more about local creatives and groups.

CAN YOU GET ONE?: It’s possible. There has been some talk of auctioning the stars and establishing other commissioned Sabor star merchandise to finance the program.

WHO’S INVOLVED: Oscar Arango, one of the collaborating artists behind the mural at Sabor’s Hawthorne Lane location, has been awarded the first commission. ArtPop Street Gallery and Talking Walls have been in talks to partner with the program.

IF YOU’RE AN INTERESTED ARTIST: An open call will be going out for program partners and other Charlotte creatives.

DOWN THE LINE: Raydal plans to support art programs in other ways as well, such as providing food for fundraising events and festivals. Events for performance artists are on the table, as well.

